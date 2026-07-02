Weather alert: Morning frost, damaging waves and very cold conditions for Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 3 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves for the east coast, while very cold conditions are expected in the Eastern Cape. Meanwhile, morning frost is expected in North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 3 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 02 – 03 July 2026.

Partly cloudy & cold with isolated rain & showers over the eastern & western parts of RSA. There is a possibility of damaging winds over the Highveld; please navigate with caution. #SAWS #WEATHEROUTLOOK pic.twitter.com/YceYzIlIVd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 2, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 3 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised difficulty in navigation of small vessels, disruption to ports/harbours and beach activities can be expected between Cape St Francis and Kosi Bay.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 3 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to cold weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to cold conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool.

North West:

Morning frost is expected in places in the North West, otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy becoming fine in the afternoon and very cold to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning frost expected in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy becoming fine in the afternoon and cold but very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool conditions with light rain by morning over the southwestern parts and possible frost over the central Karoo Municipality; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool, but cold over the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning frost in places in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine becoming partly cloudy and cold to cool, but very cold in places north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool weather but it will be cold in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.