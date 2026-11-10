Wednesday weather: A heatwave and no rain in sight

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 November 2026.

Most parts of South Africa can expect fine and warm to hot weather on Wednesday, 11 November, with temperatures reaching very hot levels in some provinces.

Meanwhile, fog patches are forecast for parts of Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, and partly cloudy conditions are expected along the Western Cape and coastal regions.

Here is what to expect on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 11 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape, the eastern parts of both North West and Free State, the northeastern parts of the Western Cape, in places over the southwestern Bushveld in Limpopo and Dr Beyers Naudé, Inxuba Yethemba and Walter Sisulu Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the North West province and Free State, except in the southwestern parts, the southern parts of Gauteng and the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, until Friday.

Weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday: 11 – 12 November 2026.

Fine and warm to hot conditions are expected across most parts of the RSA. However, partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers are possible over the eastern parts on Thursday. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/vAPoP2u10f November 9, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 November:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fog patches in most parts of the province; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme west.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the southwest by the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the east, in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected along the extreme southwest, spreading along the south coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be warm to hot but very hot in places in the north. It will become cloudy in the south from late afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.