Don’t put those blankets away! – Gauteng residents warned to brace for cold front

The cold weather is making a sudden comeback after Gauteng was enveloped with summer like conditions last week

The weather in Gauteng is expected to get warmer ahead of the weekend. Photo: iStock

After a week of scorching weather, Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a cold front next week.

The province was enveloped with summer like weather conditions last week with the mercury hitting the 30°C mark in several areas.

Cold front

However, the cold weather is making a sudden comeback according to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather.

“Early forecast suggests cold front in Gauteng beginning early Tuesday,” it tweeted.

🔴 BREAKING: EARLY FORECAST SUGGESTS COLD FRONT IN GAUTENG BEGINNING EARLY TUESDAY!!! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 9, 2023

According to the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS) forecast, temperatures in Johannesburg could drop to 17°C with a minimum of 6 °C on Tuesday while Pretoria is expected to hover around the 22°C mark.

Vereeniging has also been forecast with a low of 1 °C on Tuesday and reaching a high of 17°C

The weather in Gauteng is expected to get warmer on Thursday, ahead of the weekend.

Saws also advised of cold conditions in other parts of the country.

”Very cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over Namakwa and southern parts of Northern Cape, the interior of Western Cape on Sunday spreading to the Western parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.”

Warnings

Meanwhile, Saws has issued Yellow Level 1 impacted-based warnings for the Cape Peninsula.

“A Yellow Level 1 warning for WIND resulting in difficult navigation at sea is expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay from late afternoon.

“Yellow Level 1 warning for Winds leading difficult driving conditions difficult driving conditions for small motor and high-sided vehicles, blowing around of loose debris, are expected over Central Karoo, Little Karoo, Cape Winelands and City of Cape Town in the Western Cape, as well as southern parts of Northern Cape,” it said.

Saws also warned of high fire danger conditions that are expected over the central and southern parts of the country, as well as the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

