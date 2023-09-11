Weather whiplash: Rain, snow, and a cold front on 12 September

Prepare for a significant drop in temperatures in eastern South Africa on Tuesday, 12 September, with isolated showers along the coast.

As South Africa braces for a change in weather conditions, the SA Weather Service (Saws) predicts a noticeable temperature decrease in the eastern parts of the country for 12 September 2023.

Weather forecast, 12 Sept

The cold front is expected to move eastward and exit the country, bringing with it a significant dip in temperatures.

In contrast, the western regions can look forward to a slight uptick in daytime temperatures.

Snow and rainfall

There is a 30% chance of isolated showers in various locations along the eastern coast.

Cities including George, Gqeberha, East London, Umtata, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richard’s Bay, Ermelo, Mbombela, and Phalaborwa are all expected to receive rain.

Moreover, with snow already reported in the Cape provinces, Saws advises the public to prepare for a variety of weather hazards.

These include high wind chills, freezing rain, and bitterly cold temperatures. For those planning to be outdoors or travel, the following precautions are advised:

Remain informed by keeping an eye on weather alerts and updates.

Opt to stay indoors whenever feasible.

Dress in layers and adequately cover up when stepping outside.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the icy air if it is especially cold.

Abstain from drinking alcohol, caffeinated beverages, and smoking as these substances can exacerbate hypothermia and frostbite risks.

Take measures to shelter small livestock from the frigid conditions in sheds.

Weather warnings:

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for wind and waves affecting navigation at sea between Port Alfred and Kosi Bay.

In addition, a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds that could lead to local damage and flying debris was issued to those situated along the KZN coast.

Saws also warn of disruptive snow in the southern Drakensburg over the Eastern Cape and the extreme southwestern parts of KZN, with a yellow level 1 alert active for 12 September.

These weather warnings indicate a medium likelihood of minor impact or risk and are issued to urge residents to exercise caution.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect from your province on Tuesday:

Gauteng:

Mostly cloudy and cold, although a bit cooler in the north. Moderate UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy at first, turning cloudy at times and cool. Cold over the southern Highveld and Escarpment areas with expected drizzle on the eastern Highveld.

Moderate UVB sunburn index.

Limpopo:

A mix of partly cloudy and cool weather, with occasional drizzle along the Escarpment. Warmer spots in the western Bushveld.

North-West Province:

Generally fine, windy, and cool to warm but partly cloudy over the north-eastern parts.

Free State:

Fine and cold to warm weather, partly cloudy over the central and western areas.

Northern Cape:

Windy and cold to cool, partly cloudy over central areas. Frost expected in the morning.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the extreme south, otherwise fine and cold. Frost in the morning over the northern interior.

High UVB sunburn index.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Morning frost and becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

Very cold with light morning snow over the southern Drakensburg.

Isolated showers and rain along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in the interior, turning cloudy and cool. Cold in the west with scattered showers along the coast.

Extreme UVB sunburn index.