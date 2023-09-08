Eskom to reduce load shedding, but no suspension for Rugby World Cup – Here’s your schedule

Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 6 this week, due to increased maintenance coupled with more breakdowns.

The weekend will see a lower stages of power cuts as the Rugby World Cup kicks off from Friday. Photo: Photoshop/iStock

Embattled power utility Eskom has provided some relief and will be reducing load shedding from Saturday

However, South Africans have been warned that the deliberate power cuts will not be suspended during the Rugby World Cup when the Springboks kick off their campaign against Scotland on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we do not determine load shedding or stages thereof by the current or upcoming events. Load shedding is implemented based on the status of electricity supply versus demand at any given stage,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena told The Citizen

“Our generation availability is improving and currently at 27 139MW, however, we also rely on the demand side to further improve at evening peak to reduce the stages further,” Mokwena said.

Mixed bag

The utility ramped up the power cuts to stage 6 this week due to increased maintenance coupled with more breakdowns.

However, the weekend will see lower stages of power cuts as the Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday

Mokwena said, stage 5 load shedding, which was implemented at 5am on Friday, will be lowered on Saturday.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday until 4pm, followed by stage 4 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

“The further reduction in the stages of load shedding in the coming weekend is due to the expected additional generation recovery, improved emergency generation reserves, and the lower weekend demand,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena added that Eskom would publish another update on Sunday afternoon should any significant changes occur.

“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power stations was returned to service.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service,” Mokwena said

Mokwena has urged people to switch off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding.

