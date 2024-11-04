Gauteng heatwave continues as some provinces receive storm warnings

Temperatures are once again expected to soar to the high 30s.

The scorching heatwave that left residents scrambling to keep cool over the weekend is expected to continue at least until Monday.

Several provinces across the country, including Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and the Free State, experienced severely uncomfortable weather as temperatures soared into the high 30s in some areas.

Alert

The last of the heatwave is expected to continue on Monday, with temperatures once again soaring to the high 30s, regional forecaster Gauteng Weather warned on X (formally Twitter).

“Alert: final day of the second heatwave of the new season, in Gauteng on Monday.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 17°C, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 35°C

Pretoria is also expected to be hot, with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 20°C, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 37°C.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) also issued an advisory about the heatwave.

“A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern parts of both North-West province and Free State, northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.”

Reprieve with warnings

However, some provinces must exercise caution as SAWS issued yellow level warnings for severe thunderstorms, which may result in damage to infrastructure, disruptions to travel and interruptions of municipal and essential services in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Yellow level 1 warning: severe thunderstorms resulting in strong damaging winds and localised damage to property are expected over extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

“Yellow level 2 warning: disruptive snow leading to localised traffic disruptions and localised loss of livestock is expected over the northern and central high lying areas of the Eastern Cape on Monday evening into Tuesday,” SAWS warned.

SAWS also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain, leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

“A yellow level 1 warning: disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, damage to property was also expected in places along the along the coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.”

