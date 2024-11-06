Weather alert: Hail expected in three provinces on Thursday

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

The latest regional weather forecast includes a warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours and hail damage in the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga tomorrow.

See below for the rest of the country.

Weather warnings, Thursday 7 November

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours, producing hail and strong damaging winds resulting in damage on property and infrastructure, settlements and major travel disruptions and disruptions of municipal and other essential service are expected over the western parts of the North West Province, northern parts of Free State as well as the extreme south-western parts of Highveld of Mpumalanga.

It issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Free State, western parts of the North-West, central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 7 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with a chance of drizzle in the east.

It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of drizzle in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west from the afternoon with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

North West Province:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine and hot, but warm in the south. It will become partly cloudy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Fine, and warm to hot conditions, but very hot in places over the interior of the West Coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly reaching near gale force in the south-west, otherwise fresh easterly along the south coast becoming strong from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool near the coast, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy to partly cloudy south of the escarpment, with a chance of light evening drizzle and rain in the extreme south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly becoming north-easterly in the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

