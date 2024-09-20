PICS: Gauteng’s abandoned projects ruined by ‘challenges’ and vandalism

NCOP oversight committee visits delayed public infrastructure projects that have been vandalised and abandoned across Gauteng.

Government projects in Gauteng continue to face various challenges including vandalism and construction delays that have hampered service delivery.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) oversight committee in the province visited 10 unfinished and abandoned projects in the West Rand, Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions this week.

According to Gauteng NCOP leader, Jane Mananiso, the visits were part of its Provincial Week Programme, held under the theme “Confronting the Challenges Facing the Timely Delivery of Viable Public Infrastructure to Communities”.

“These oversight sessions involved officials and managers from the affected districts and provincial and national government departments,” she said.

Here are some of the projects that were visited:

The NCOP visited incomplete road and housing projects as well as other delayed public infrastructure projects that have been vandalised and abandoned in the province.

The Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging construction began in 2021, with an original completion date of August 2022. The appointed contractor could not finish the project, and their contract was terminated.

“[We] were very concerned about the state of the Kopanong Hospital, which is in decay. The abandoned, incomplete wards were meant to accommodate emergency patients during Covid-19, but the contractor failed to finish the job.”

ALSO READ: Government has a plan to deal with defaulting contractors

Kopanong Hospital. Picture: X/@ParliamentofRSA

Picture: Supplied/ NCOP

The Montrose Mega Project in Randfontein started in 2017 and is expected to yield 13 792 mixed typologies upon completion.

During the briefing about the project, the provincial Department of Human Settlements said the project had faced various challenges of non-performance from a developer and vandalism.

“Three criminal cases had been opened for the vandalism of the infrastructure, and some of the perpetrators had been brought to justice,” Mananiso said.

Montrose Mega Project in Randfontein. Picture: ActionSA

Mananiso said the NCOP visited the Rus-Ter-Vaal Secondary School, which was initiated in 2016 and set for construction in 2018.

“A contractor was appointed and initiated the construction process but abandoned the site without completing the project. The project remains abandoned as of August 2024. The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) is set to appoint a contractor and hand over the site to the contractor by the end of September,” said Mananiso.

She said members of the executive council for Education committed to providing regular feedback to the NCOP on the delayed project and ensured that the contractors’ contract would be terminated where there were unjustifiable delays.

The initial consultant for R82 Old Johannesburg Road in Walkerville was terminated due to poor performance. A new consulting engineer was appointed on 23 August this year.

“[We were] informed that the project is scheduled to recommence the first week of October 2024. The contractor is mobilising to return to the site at the beginning of September 2024,” she added.

Some of the challenges the project faces are the infiltration of 10 households on the site and the intervention to relocate the residents.

More projects in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions

The committee conducted more visits to projects in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions on Thursday. The projects were:

Bekkerdal Care of the Age Centre

New Simunye High School in Westonaria

Lethabong Mega Project in Sebokeng

Bakerton Library in Springs

Barcelona Primary in Daveyton

Semphato Junior Secondary School in Soshanguve

Transoranje LSEN in Pretoria

Women Living Monument in Pretoria

Furthermore, Mananiso said the Lethabong project was the only site progressing well among the visited projects.

Transoranje LSEN in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied/NCOP

Semphato Secondary School. Picture: Supplied/ NCOP

As one of the solutions for the ongoing delays, Mananiso recommended that criminal cases be opened against developers who are at fault for any of the projects’ issues.

“The NCOP’s oversight provides an invaluable mechanism for ensuring accountability and transparency, and I have no doubt that your engagements with us this week will help strengthen the systems that underpin effective governance,” she concluded.

NOW READ: Average delay on municipal infrastructure projects? Nearly two years