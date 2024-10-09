Weather: Soaring temperatures as heat wave set to grip most regions until Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 10 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of a heatwave in most provinces and fire danger warnings, with extreme temperatures expected until Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 10 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Eastern Cape, and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Stay cool and hydrated because a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in most provinces until at least Monday.

The extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape will experience persistently high temperatures from tomorrow until Sunday.

Gauteng, places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, the North West, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal will have a heat wave from Friday, persisting until at least Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 10 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/frjpt0PADn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather, but hot over the lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers along the northern escarpment in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/Es2MKrk6SP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers along the escarpment.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/avkfouKdno — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy skies and warm to hot weather.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/iuEO2moCvK — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, becoming fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/fmgb42Yi63 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain over the extreme south-western parts and along the extreme east coast, but fine, windy, and warm in the north-east, while hot in places over the extreme north-eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy along the coast during the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/gDNvVKdIS9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and hot to very hot weather, but cool to warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be very hot conditions in the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and hot but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZHjN0E2cQh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 9, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy skies with morning fog in places in the extreme north-east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places in the central and eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.