Saturday braai: 2 delicious braai recipes to try, including a yummy dessert
With sunny weather predicted for the weekend, it’s the perfect time to enjoy some quality time with friends and family around the braai.
Pictures: iStock / Daniela Zondagh
Looking for some braai inspiration? We have a delicious boerewors and tomato smoor recipe and a ham, gherkin and cheese braai loaf to try. And to satisfy your sweet tooth, there is a yummy mini peppermint crisp tart recipe you’ll love.
Two delicious braai recipes to try
Boerewors and tomato smoor
Ingredients
- 1 packet boerewors
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 T crushed garlic
- 4 T olive oil
- 1 can drained whole peeled tomatoes
- 70 g tomato paste
- 1 T apricot jam
- 2 T chutney
- 1 T Worcestershire sauce
Method
- Coil the boerewors in individual portions on sosatie sticks.
- Braai the boerewors over medium coals for 10 – 15 minutes until cooked. It should be charred on the outside, but still succulent on the inside. You can also cook the boerewors in a pan on the stove.
- For the sauce, fry the onions and garlic in olive oil until soft and golden. Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, apricot jam, chutney and Worcestershire sauce and simmer for 10 minutes. Add 2 cups water and simmer for at least 30 minutes, stirring often. Season to taste.
*This recipe is courtesy of former VISI editor Sumien BrinkPrint
Ham, Gherkin and Cheese Braai Loaf
Ingredients
- 125 ml (½ cup) Rhodes Quality Sweet and Sour Gherkins, chopped
- 200 g sandwich ham, chopped
- 2.5 ml (½ tsp) dried mixed herbs
- 125 ml (½ cup) plain cream cheese
- 10 ml (2 Tsp) Dijon mustard
- 250 ml (1 cup) grated mozzarella cheese
- 125 ml (½ cup) cheddar cheese
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 baguette
- softened butter for spreading
Method
- To make the filling, place the Rhodes Quality Sweet and Sour Gherkins, ham, herbs cream cheese and Dijon mustard together in a bowl and stir to mix.
- Stir in the remaining mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
- Season the filling well.
- Cut the baguette into thick slices without cutting through the bottom of the loaf.
- Pull apart the slices gently and spread with butter.
- Smear the filling generously between each slice.
- Wrap the entire loaf in cooking foil.
- Bake in an oven preheated to 180ºC for 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and open the foil and bake for a further ten minutes or until the bread is crispy and the filling melted and warm.
- Serve hot.
*The recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.comPrint
Mini Peppermint Crisp tarts
Ingredients
- 500 ml whipping cream
- 2 cans Caramel Treat
- 2 packets of Mini Tennis Biscuits
- 2 small Peppermint Crisp, broken into chunks
Method
- Whip the cream until soft peaks form. In a separate bowl, beat the caramel with a fork until smooth.
- Gently fold the caramel into the whipped cream, then add most of the chocolate pieces (set aside some for decoration).
- Line individual containers with a layer of Tennis biscuits, top with caramel mixture, then add another layer of Tennis biscuits and the remainder of the caramel mixture.
- Decorate with Peppermint Crisp and whole Tennis biscuits.
- Cover and chill for 2 hours before serving.
* This recipe is courtesy of former VISI editor Sumien BrinkPrint
Mini Peppermint Crisp tarts
This delicious dessert will be the perfect end to your braai.
Ingredients
