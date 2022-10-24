Severe thunderstorms and hail in Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with potential for strong damaging winds and hail, including heavy rain, leading to flooding of formal and informal settlement and roads over the escarpment and eastern Highveld in Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of Limpopo.

Limpopo Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 25.10.2022 pic.twitter.com/hvj5bYfLvx— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Hot over the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and the eastern parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy with light rain along the south-coast until the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the south-western parts in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with light rain in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with scattered rain and showers south of the escarpment. Isolated afternoon showers are exacted along the escarpment, but scattered along the Lesotho border to the east of Elliot. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but warm over the interior, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south in towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

