Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Monday, as inclement weather conditions continue throughout the province.

Emergency services are also on high alert.

Provincial weather service Gauteng Weather on Sunday tweeted a warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

“Alert: the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday!!!”

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN GAUTENG ON MONDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 23, 2022

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to start at a minimum of 13°C, reaching a high of 31°C, with windy conditions.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 24.10.2022 pic.twitter.com/LxzaNxmMM5— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 24, 2022

Level two yellow alert

Saws confirmed they had issued a level two yellow alert for thunderstorms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

“We are expecting showers and thundershowers at 60%, with a level 2 [alert for] severe thunderstorms covering the entire Gauteng, as well as the Western Bushveld of Limpopo.”

Impact

The severe weather conditions are likely to have an impact on traffic conditions. Motorists are warned to keep their headlights on, and to maintain a safe following distance.

Residents living in informal settlements must also brace for flooding.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges due to heavy downpours [is expected],” Saws warned.

Emergency services

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services said it will be on standby to monitor any emergency resulting from the severe weather conditions.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has encouraged residents to exercise caution during the forecast thunderstorms.

“Residents in low-lying areas are urged to take precautions, and monitor young kids to stay away from river streams and drainage systems. Also our motorists as and when driving along our roads in the city of Johannesburg to avoid crossing flooded roads and flooded bridges.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we will remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we can be able to respond to any emergency which might occur,” Mulaudzi said.

