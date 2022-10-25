Level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorms

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms which will result in heavy downpours and hail.

The forecaster has also warned of the flooding of roads, settlements and low lying areas.

SAWS has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong damaging winds and hail leading to localised.

Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms: KZN: 25 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/oMQzAsIvQU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the Escarpment and Lowveld. It will be cool in places in the east where it will be cloudy.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool over the eastern high lying areas.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fog patches in the extreme east where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog, where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the morning with isolated light rain and showers along the south-coast, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the western and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool, with isolated light rain and showers in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly east of Algoa Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming easterly from the west.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool, with isolated light showers and rain, but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in places but north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly south of Mandeni, spreading to Kosi Bay in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

ALSO READ: Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Wednesday