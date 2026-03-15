Heatwave, fog and thundershowers forecast for Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its regional forecast for Monday.

According to the weather service, no impact-based warnings or fire danger warnings will be in effect.

Two advisories, however, remain active heading into the day.

Saws cautioned that “very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Western Cape and the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape.”

The weather service further warned that “heat wave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in places over the western parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape extending into the interior parts of the Eastern Cape.”

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Provincial weather breakdown for Monday, 16 March

Gauteng

Gauteng residents can expect a cloudy and cool Monday, with scattered showers and thundershowers across much of the province, though it will be warm in the north.

Saws rated the province’s expected UVB sunburn index as high, advising residents to take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog patches are expected along the escarpment and the eastern Highveld in Mpumalanga.

Saws said conditions will otherwise be “cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.”

Limpopo

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, clearing to cloudy and cool to warm conditions through the day.

Saws forecast “scattered showers and thundershowers” across the province.

North West

The North West will see morning fog in places, with Saws describing the rest of the day as “cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.”

Free State

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected.

Saws noted it will be “cloudy in the north,” with showers becoming more scattered in the east, where morning fog patches are also anticipated.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape faces a warm to hot Monday, with Saws warning it will be “hot to very hot in the west, but extremely hot in places in the west.”

Morning and evening fog patches are expected along the coast, and isolated showers and thundershowers will be confined away from the north-west and the coastline.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Western Cape

The Western Cape is in for an intense and dangerous day.

Saws warned of “very hot to extremely hot” conditions across much of the province, with morning fog patches expected in the south.

It will be hot in places in the south and south-west.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern half of the province in the afternoon.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh north-westerly along the west coast, turning fresh to strong south-easterly, “reaching very strong along the south-western coastline”.

Meanwhile the south coast can expect moderate to fresh south-westerly winds becoming fresh to strong easterly by evening.

Saws rated the expected UVB sunburn index for the Western Cape as very high, strongly urging residents to take precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and rain in places along the coast.

Saws said it “will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior in the afternoon,” with coastal winds beginning light and variable before turning moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half will similarly be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected.

Saws forecast moderate to fresh north-easterly winds along the coastline, turning south-westerly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog in places over the interior, with Saws forecasting partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions for the rest of the day.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected across most of the province, “except between Port Edward and Cape St. Lucia and adjacent interior.”

Coastal winds will be light easterly in the extreme north, “otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in places in the afternoon.”

Saws rated the province’s expected UVB sunburn index as high, advising residents to take appropriate sun protection measures.

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