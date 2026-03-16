Schools closed for two days this week in this province

The department said the decision to halt classes was taken primarily to safeguard students and staff.

The Limpopo Department of Education has temporarily suspended schooling in several districts severely affected by persistent heavy rainfall and the risk of flash floods.

The department said the precautionary measure applies to areas where flooding has made roads impassable and raised safety concerns at school facilities.

Schooling has been suspended for two days in the affected areas: Monday, 16 March, and Tuesday, 17 March.

Hardest-hit districts

According to the department, the Vhembe and Mopani districts remain the hardest hit by the severe weather conditions.

Many roads in these areas have been rendered impassable due to flooding, cutting off access to numerous schools.

The situation has also begun affecting other parts of the province.

“The Vhembe and Mopani districts remain the hardest hit, with many roads rendered impassable, effectively cutting off access to numerous schools,” the department said.

Authorities warned that conditions could deteriorate further if heavy rainfall continues.

“Compounding the situation, the Capricorn South and Waterberg districts have also reported incidents and structural concerns, which may further disrupt schooling if the heavy rains continue overnight.”

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Safety concerns at schools

The department said the decision to halt classes was taken primarily to safeguard students and staff.

“To safeguard the lives of learners and educators, the department has taken a decisive step to suspend schooling for two days, Monday, 16 March, and Tuesday, 17 March in all affected areas.”

Officials added that reports of flooding and infrastructure damage have raised serious safety concerns.

“The safety of learners and staff is a paramount concern. With reports of flooded roads and compromised building integrity, the suspension is a necessary measure to prevent any potential tragedies.”

In addition to accessibility challenges, several schools have reported infrastructure damage.

The department said it has received reports of leaking roofs and water damage in school buildings, which pose a direct safety risk.

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Burglaries during disruption

The disruption has also exposed schools to criminal activity.

“Furthermore, the department has noted with deep concern a spate of burglaries at schools during this disruptive period, with criminals targeting nutrition programme stockpiles and electronic equipment.”

District offices have already informed schools and circuit managers about the suspension, with officials tasked with notifying parents and school governing bodies.

Parents and guardians seeking clarity about the status of specific schools have been advised to contact principals or local circuit managers.

The department also reassured students that missed assessments would not disadvantage them.

“Learners unable to sit for scheduled tests due to the flooding will be given an opportunity to write at a later date once normalcy is restored.”

Parents have been urged not to allow students to cross flooded bridges or swollen rivers while attempting to reach schools.

Meanwhile, the department said it will continue working with district municipalities and disaster management teams to monitor the weather and assess damage to school infrastructure, with further updates expected as conditions evolve.

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