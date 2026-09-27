Heavy rain and ‘excessive’ lightning expected in 3 provinces on Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Monday, 28 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast that “severe” thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds will hit the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga, the south-western parts of Limpopo and Gauteng on Monday.

Weather warnings: Monday, 28 September 2026

It also warned that “hail and excessive lightning” could be expected in the areas the storms hit.

It will be cool along the country’s eastern coastline.

Fire warning

According to Saws, dangerous fire conditions could occur in Limpopo Valley as well as the central and bushveld regions of the province. The same conditions are also likely in the North West’s Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 28 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south. Cloudy in the east.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the south-east in the morning, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm but hot along the northern coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east where it will be cold in places, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate south-easterly to easterly but strong to near gale-force along the south-west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cold to cool with a chance of light rain in places along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low