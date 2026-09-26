Thunderstorms and strong winds: Weather warnings for two provinces on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Sunday, 27 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms on Sunday in most of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the highveld region of Mpumalanga.

Weather warnings: Sunday, 27 September 2026

It said the storm will bring heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning.

Saws also cautioned about strong interior winds in KZN, which it said could lead to localised damage of infrastructure and affect transport routes.

It said the winds could disrupt harbour and port activities in the province, with heavy waves potentially causing problems.

Fire warning

The weather service also said fires could be expected in the Ratlou and Mahikeng Local Municipalities in the North West. The north and central parts in Gauteng might also see fires flaring.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 27 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern parts. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine, becoming partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-eastern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme south-eastern parts. It will be windy over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-western parts. It will be windy over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the morning along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers except in the western parts, becoming partly cloudy in the west and central parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to southeasterly but moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the northern parts. It will be cold in places.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but isolated along the escarpment and northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be northerly to north-easterly in the northern parts until in the late morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low