Heavy rain moves toward Eastern Cape

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

24 February 2026

07:20 am

Cutoff low brings storms and heavy rain eastwards, with cold front expected to cool Western Cape later this week.

Picture: iStock

More rain is expected before autumn arrives as the seasons change and cold fronts start sweeping in from the south.

Vox weather meteorologist Annette Botha said a cutoff low was responsible for stormy conditions, thunderstorms and heavy downpours on Sunday evening, extending into Monday morning in the Northern Cape and Karoo, where more than 70mm of rainfall was reported.

This system is currently over the west coast, moving in an eastward direction and spreading more showers eastwards.

Storm system spreads showers to Eastern Cape

Yesterday, the tail of the low-pressure system, known as the scorpion’s tail, was expected to bring heavy downpours in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The tail of the low-pressure system can bring up to 100mm of rain.

The system is fickle and could change.

Botha said the next cold front was expected to reach Cape Town by Thursday, bringing much cooler conditions in parts of the Western Cape.

According to the South African Weather Service seasonal climate watch for February to June, the El Nino-southern oscillation (Enso) was currently in a weak La Nina state and was expected to return to a neutral state within the next month.

“Most predictions indicate that Enso will continue towards a neutral state with a possible return to an El Nino state during the southern hemisphere spring months,” said the service.

Effect of La Nina

“The usual effect of La Nina events on South Africa is for an increased likelihood of above-normal rainfall over the northeastern parts of the country during summer.

“During the autumn months, most of the areas that receive significant rainfall are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, with the exception of some interior regions that are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during March, April and May.”

The seasonal climate watch suggests that early winter rainfall indications show below-normal rainfall for the southwestern and southern coastal areas and above-normal rainfall during February, March and April.

Eastern Cape South African Weather Service (Saws) weather

