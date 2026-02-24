Morning Fix: Lesufi’s Sopa in numbers | Limpopo family sues health MEC over psychiatric patient’s death

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

In today’s morning fix we start off with news on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. He has pledged vast sums of investment to bolster jobs and service delivery in the province.

The Premier’s 2026 State of the Province Address on Monday evening was littered with figures. Some indicated positive trends and others showed ambition for the future.

Limpopo family sues health MEC over psychiatric patient’s death

Picture: iStock

The family of a psychiatric patient who died after he was allegedly attacked by another patient at Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo, is suing health MEC Masesi Mashego for damages. This is in connection with the incident.

Klaas Ledwaba allegedly died during a scuffle with another psychiatric patient. That patient was having a psychotic episode and started attacking those around him.

Fraud-accused couple to appear in court as duped homebuyers vow to testify

Saleswoman giving home keys to new property owner. Close up of real estate agent hand giving house keys to indian man. Agent giving apartment key to new owner after putting the word sold on for sale sign outside the house. Picture: iStock

Several Ekurhuleni residents claim to have been defrauded by a recently arrested dodgy lawyer. They have come forward and vowed to testify against her.

Lerato Ramanyimi and her husband Nicolus Ramanyimi are accused of defrauding unsuspecting property buyers.

Heavy rain moves toward Eastern Cape

Picture: iStock

More rain is expected before autumn arrives as the seasons change and cold fronts start sweeping in from the south.

Vox weather meteorologist Annette Botha said a cutoff low was responsible for stormy conditions, thunderstorms and heavy downpours on Sunday evening. These conditions extended into Monday morning in the Northern Cape and Karoo, where more than 70mm of rainfall was reported.

Proteas ticking all the boxes at T20 World Cup – from batting to bowling to fielding

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – FEBRUARY 22: David Miller and Dewald Brevis of South Africa embrace during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

The Proteas continue to produce the goods at the T20 World Cup in India, and are still unbeaten after five matches. Additionally, one more win in the Super Eight stage, against either West Indies on Thursday or Zimbabwe on Sunday, will see them into the semi-finals.

