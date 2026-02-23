Weather alert: Heavy downpours and possible flooding in six provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 February 2026.

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Free State on Tuesday, 24 February.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 24 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours in Dr Beyers Naudé, Sunday’s River Valley, Koukamma, Nelson Mandela Metro and Kouga Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the extreme southeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

This could lead to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying areas and bridges, damage to infrastructure, and difficult driving conditions.

Saws has warned of similar conditions under a yellow level 2 warning in Blue Crane Route, Makana and Ndlambe Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the Western and Northern Cape, North West, Free State – except the extreme northeastern parts – and KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 24 – 25 February 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central, western & eastern parts of the country. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/CxCJkVHV2E — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 22, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 24 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeastern parts.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the extreme northeastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy conditions, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the far eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with morning mist along the west coast, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy conditions with morning mist along the west coast, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the eastern interior and eastern parts of the south coast, but scattered over the extreme east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the extreme northeast. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.