Heavy rains expected in parts of Limpopo and Gauteng

Stephen Tau

Residents in the southern parts of Limpopo as well as Gauteng can expect further rainfall on Monday and for the better part of the new week.

This past weekend saw several parts of the country receiving amounts of rainfall in excess of 150mm and 200mm.

Those areas include Thohoyandou and Malamulele in Limpopo.

Heavy downpours expected

Speaking to The Citizen, forecaster at the South African Weather Service (SAWS) Puseletso Mofokeng said residents in the southern parts of Limpopo, Gauteng, eastern parts of North West, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State as well as eastern KwaZulu Natal can expect a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers on Monday.

“Moving to Tuesday, the chances of rainfall are expected to be a bit less as it will be isolated showers over the Free State, eastern parts of the North West including Gauteng.

“Higher chances of rainfall are only expected over the escarpment of KZN in areas such as Ladysmith, Newcastle as well as Bergville,” said Mofokeng.

The weather desk has in recent times been warning about above-normal rainfall for the current Spring and coming Summer seasons, thanks to the La Nina weather conditions.

La Nina is associated with heavy downpours while the other weather system El Nino brings hot conditions.

“While similar conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday, the chances are expected to be higher over the escarpment areas including the southern escarpment in the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the western parts of KZN,” Mofokeng said.

The rainfall chances are expected to vary between 30% and 60% for the remainder of the week.

Meanwhile, residents particularly in KZN have also been urged to remain vigilant amid the wet weather conditions as the ground remains saturated following the floods which left many dead and homeless early this year.

