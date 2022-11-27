Mpumalanga horror crash claims six lives, three killed in Midrand accident

Citizen Reporter

Six people tragically lost their lives in a horror crash on the N1 between Middleburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.

In addition, multiple people were injured in a minibus taxi in Hatfield, an accident in Midrand claimed three lives, and a motorcyclist was killed in Onderstepoort.

Accidents on Sunday

Six dead in Mpumalanga

The crash involved an SUV that reportedly lost control and veered off the N4 toll road bridge before it landed on the R35 Road.

It is believed the accident was caused as a result of fatigue. All occupants – five men and one woman – died on the scene.

Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC, Vusi Shongwe conveyed his condolences to the affected families and said an investigation has been launched.

“We are deeply saddened by this development. We are again appealing to drivers to be more vigilant on the road. Those driving long distances are advised to take a break when they feel tired because fatigue is dangerous,” said Shongwe.

Hatfield minibus accident

In a separate incident, one person was killed when a minibus lost control and rolled along N1 near the N4 interchange in Hatfield.

Emer-G-Med EMS responded to the scene on Sunday morning and found that the minibus taxi rolled several times.

Sixteen passengers were injured and additional resources were dispatched to the interchange to secure the scene and treat the injured.

Unfortunately, a man believed to be thirty years old was declared dead on the scene.

The statement reads: “Sixteen commuters were treated and stabilised on scene for injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further medical treatment.

Three killed Midrand crash

Another accident on Summit Road in Midrand claimed the lives of three people and left two injured.

The crash occurred late Saturday evening. Two injured passengers were able to escape with moderate injuries only.

The circumstances around the accident remain unclear.

Motorcyclist killed

Also on Sunday, a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a light motor vehicle on the R101 near Onderstepoort, Pretoria.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found an adult male with fatal injuries.

The state of the other driver was unknown at the time of publishing.

