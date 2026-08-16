Here’s what the weather has in store for Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 August 2026.

Fine and cool weather has been forecast across much of the country for Monday, 17 August, with warm conditions expected in parts of Limpopo, the North West, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Here’s what to expect from tomorrow’s weather, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 17 August 2026

The weather service has issued no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories for Monday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 17 August:

Gauteng:

It will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Mpumalanga:

Morning frost is expected in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld. Morning fog is also expected in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, cool and warm weather is expected.

Free State:

It will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool to warm, with partly cloudy conditions along the coast and morning fog patches. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy conditions with morning fog are expected over the north-west; otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the south coast, with late evening drizzle over the Peninsula. The expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with fog in places in the south-west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure, particularly in areas where the UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high.