Currie Cup result: Cheetahs survive Bulls fightback in Loftus try-fest

The win takes the Cheetahs to second place on the Currie Cup table.

The Cheetahs produced a sensational attacking display before surviving a spirited second-half comeback from the Vodacom Bulls XV to claim victory in a Currie Cup classic at Loftus on Sunday.

The visitors blew the Bulls away in the first half, scoring seven tries to take a commanding 47-17 lead into the break.

The Bulls fought back strongly after half-time, but the Cheetahs had built enough of a cushion to withstand the hosts’ late charge, even after being reduced to 13 men for the final 10 minutes – to win a humdinger 62-52.

The bonus-point win takes the Cheetahs back to second on the log, behind Griquas on points difference, after five rounds, with the winless Bulls still rooted to the bottom.

Frantic first half

It was a frantic opening 40 minutes, with the Cheetahs crossing for their first try inside three minutes through winger Michael Annies, with flyhalf Jaco van der Walt adding the conversion.

The Bulls responded five minutes later when lanky winger Riyaad Bam crossed in the eighth minute, although the conversion was missed.

The Cheetahs quickly regained control, however, with centre Zander du Plessies scoring their second try in the 14th minute before Prince Nkabinde crossed three minutes later. Van der Walt converted both tries to stretch the visitors’ advantage.



The Bulls hit back in the 20th minute when hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele powered over, with scrumhalf Keagan Johannes adding the conversion.

But the Cheetahs continued to tear through the Bulls defence, with Annies grabbing his second try in the 24th minute.

Flank Kebotile Maake gave the Bulls another boost when he crossed for their third try, although the conversion was again missed.



But the final 10 minutes of the half belonged to the visitors as they ran in a further three tries through Nkabinde, captain Neels Voschenk and fullback Cohen Jasper.

Jasper added his second try shortly after the restart, with Van der Walt converting to stretch the lead further.



Lock Victor Sekekete then crossed in the 53rd minute, although Van der Walt missed the conversion.

The Bulls refused to surrender, however, with debutant Marnus Rademeyer scoring in the 56th minute. Johannes converted before replacement Brooklyn Newman crossed six minutes later, with the scrumhalf again adding the extras.

The hosts’ momentum was then boosted further when the Cheetahs were reduced to 13 men for the final 10 minutes after a yellow card and a 20-minute red card.



The Bulls capitalised on their numerical advantage as replacement loose forward Nizaam Carr, Rademeyer, and flyhalf Devon Williams all crossed, with Johannes converting.

But the deficit proved too large to overcome, with replacement fullback Tiaan Swanepoel kicking a penalty goal for the Cheetahs after the hooter.



BULLS XV – Tries: Riyaad Bam, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Kebotile Maake, Marnus Rademeyer (2), Brooklyn Newman, Nizaam Carr, Devon Williams. Conversion: Keagan Johannes (6).

CHEETAHS – Tries: Michael Annies (2), Zander du Plessis, Prince Nkabinde (2), Neels Volschenk, Cohen Jasper (2), Victor Sekekete. Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (7). Penalty: Tiaan Swanepoel.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.