Here’s what your weather looks like on Sunday 14 June 2026

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 14 June 2026.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 14 June 2026

Fire and danger warning: Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north

eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions (daytime temperatures 10 degrees and below), are expected over the southern parts of Namakwa of the Northern Cape as well as over the Witzenberg Municipality and Central Karoo District of The Western Cape from Sunday until Monday (14-15/06/2026).

Provincial advisories

GAUTENG

Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

MPUMALANGA

Morning fog patches and possible drizzle along the Escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine by the afternoon.

LIMPOPO

Morning fog patches and possible drizzle over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

NORTH-WEST PROVINCE

Morning fog patches over the northeastern parts, otherwise fine, windy and cool.

FREE STATE

Morning fog patches over the eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south where it will be windy.

NORTHERN CAPE

Fine in the northeast, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. It will be windy in places in the east. Morning fog is expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to southwesterly.

WESTERN CAPE

Foggy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain over the south-western parts in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north westerly to westerly. It will become south-westerly along the west and south-west coasts by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

WESTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with light morning rain along the south-east coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly at first, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

EASTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE:

Cloudy with fog patches over the interior and morning rain along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south by the afternoon, spreading to the east during the day.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy becoming fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High