Saturday’s weather: Partly cloudy skies, showers and rain

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 June 2026.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold on Saturday, 13 June, with showers and rain expected in some provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 13 June 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings for Saturday.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo Districts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 13 June:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, becoming cloudy along the escarpment with isolated showers and rain in the evening.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy in the east with drizzle in the evening; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the northern parts.

North West:

Morning fog patches awaits over the northeastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect morning fog patches over the southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with morning fog patches over the central interior, becoming fine from the afternoon in the west.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions are expected, with a chance of light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior. It will become fine from the west in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cold weather with isolated showers and rain in places south of escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.