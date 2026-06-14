Monday’s weather: Most of SA faces cold and dry conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 June 2026.

Monday morning will be cold and dry in most parts of the country. The weather advisory below will prepare you for your day.

Weather warnings for 15 June 2026

There were no weather warnings for Monday, according to the South African Weather Services.

Advisories

Very cold conditions (daytime temperatures 10 degrees and below) are expected over the southern parts of Namakwa of the Northern Cape, as well as over the Witzenberg Municipality and Central Karoo District of the Western Cape.

Provinces

GAUTENG

Fine and Cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

MPUMALANGA

Fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

LIMPOPO

Fine and cool, but warm in the east.

NORTH-WEST PROVINCE

Fine and cool.

FREE STATE

Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

NORTHERN CAPE

Morning fog along the coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the south-east. It will be fine in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

WESTERN CAPE

Morning fog in places in the west, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold with light rain in the south west at first. It will become fine in the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate to fresh along the south and south-west coast at first.

It will become moderate to fresh south-easterly along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

WESTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with afternoon showers of rain along the South Coast west of Cape St Francis.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

EASTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Partly cloudy and cool to cold in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Durban, but moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south, spreading northwards and reaching Kosi Bay at night.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.