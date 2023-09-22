Braaivleis, rugby and stormy skies: Cold, wet and windy weekend ahead

The four-day spell of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds follows last weekend's damaging coastal storm surge.

A spring cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday, bringing with it rain, wind and rough seas. Photo: iStock

Unless you are into extreme braaing, the weather forecast for the long weekend is not looking favourable for the “beloved braai” which have come to mark Heritage Day celebrated on 24 September.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), an intense spring cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday when the blockbuster Rugby World Cup clash between the Springboks and Ireland might just fire up some extreme braaiers…

Cut-off low pressure systems trigger severe weather, such as flooding, thunderstorms and rough seas, the Saws explained.

Heritage Day weekend weather

Saws said this weekend’s storm is expected to develop along West Coast area from Saturday evening, with light rain to scattered showers expected along the Western Cape‘s Garden Route and interior parts of the Eastern Cape.

“Isolated to scattered thundershowers will develop from the afternoon over the interior, extending from the eastern parts of the Northern Cape to the western Free State and, later, the interior of the Eastern Cape.”

Cold front and flash floods

The weather service said the cold front will intensify by Sunday as it is displaced northwards.

It is expected to enter the western interior, where it will result in widespread thundershowers and rain over parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern Free State.

“The Western Cape, Northern Cape and western areas of the Eastern Cape may experience severe thunderstorms, during which bursts of intense rainfall may cause flash flooding.”

Weekend weather alert: Gale-force winds, rough seas and snow

Strong to gale-force winds, very rough seas of four to six metres, is expected particularly along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coast on Sunday and Monday.

The cold front will bring icy temperatures to the western and southern parts of the country from Sunday, and even possible light snowfall on Monday over the north-eastern high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Lesotho.

On Monday, the cut-off low will move to the southern coast, bringing widespread and heavy rainfall over the southern parts of the Western and Eastern Cape. These areas could experience between 60-100mm of rain in 24 hours and gale-force winds.

The cold front is expected to move away from the country on Tuesday.

Spring tide surge: Trail of death and destruction

The latest advisory of another weekend of inclement weather comes after waves of up to 9.5m lashed parts of our coastline last weekend, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

The massive waves – which claimed the lives of two people and damaged several restaurants – were caused by a tidal storm surge, exacerbated by spring tide and a cold front.

