Watch: Spring high tide hits Bikini Beach in Gordons Bay

The spring high tide threatened a number of vehicles at the Bikini Beach in Gordon's Bay on Saturday

There were no reports of any injuries after a freak wave hit a beach in the Cape Peninsula.

The spring high tide threatened a number of vehicles at the Bikini Beach on Saturday according to Cape Traffic And Safety And Security.

“NSRI Saps, GB Med Sec Ambulance, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, Gordons Bay neighbourhood watch and Western Cape Government and health EMS attended where a number of vehicles were threatened by Spring high tide at around 15h30.

Watch the Spring Tide hit Gordon’s Bay

“No injuries reported. We are appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastland and in inland rivers, lakes and dams during storm conditions and strong winds,” Cape Traffic And Safety And Security said.

ALSO READ: ‘An indescribable sound’ and shacks being blown over: Weather service confirms landspout

Landpout

In August, strong winds caused by an EF-1 landspout lashed parts of Cape Town

The South African Weather Service (Saws) explained landspouts are similar to a tornado but are much weaker and smaller in scale.

Saws said the landspout occurred near Morningstar Airfield, north of Cape Town in the Cape Farms region just after 10 am.

Three people were injured and multiple properties damaged by the adverse weather conditions.

SAWS said the “wind phenomenon” developed roughly 10km inland from Melkbosstrand, near the Morningstar Airfield and the Wolwerivier settlement, and moved eastward over the N7 main road. It dissipating at the Olifantskop Farm.

In total, the landspout travelled approximately 4.39km before dissipating,” SAWS said.

The damage included an informal home blown over as well as a report by a community member of a securely installed and partially full Jojo water tank being lifted and blown some distance away.

“The South African Weather Service analysed the weather conditions and conducted a field investigation on the day of the event, where it was determined that the wind phenomenon that hit the Cape Farms was a landspout,” SAWS said.

ALSO READ: No injuries after tremor hits several areas in West Rand and Joburg