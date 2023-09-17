Elderly woman killed after wave crashes into car park with another surge expected

The SA Weather Service has issued warnings for damaging winds and waves resulting in damage to coastal infrastructure and possible rogue waves

Some of the destruction caused by the spring high tide in George. Photo: X/@george_mun

A 93-year-old woman was killed following the spring high tide that battered restaurants, houses and cars along the coast in the Eastern and Western Cape on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said businesses affected by the spring high tide include The Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, as well as extensive damage in George, and Wilderness along the Southern Cape coastline.

“There has been quite widespread damage across the coastline, including sand dune erosion, structural damage, and we’ve learnt that NSRI Wilderness and paramedics were at a scene in Leentjiesklip, George, yesterday (Saturday) afternoon where a 93-year-old female had sadly passed away.

“Our understanding is that she was swept off her feet by a wave that penetrated the car park causing cars to be swept away with that strong surge. One man was also injured and he was transported to hospital,” Lambinon said.

Spring high tide

Lambinon has warned there is a possibility of another spring high tide on Sunday afternoon.

“We are going to have another spring high tide starting to rise from two or three o’ clock on Sunday afternoon and peak between about 4pm and 5pm also depending where you are around the coastline.

“We are appealing to the public to monitor the South African Weather Services alerts. Be cautious, don’t take unnecessary risks or put yourself in unnecessary danger,” Lambinon said.

Warnings

Saws has issued warnings for damaging winds and waves resulting in difficulty of navigation, damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and possible rogue waves.

Orange Level 5 weather warning for Damaging Waves resulting in difficulty in navigation, damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and possible rogue waves is expected along the Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

for Damaging Waves resulting in difficulty in navigation, damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and possible rogue waves is expected along the Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward. Yellow Level 4 warning for Damaging Waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period of time is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

for Damaging Waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period of time is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Yellow Level 2 warning for Damaging Waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Port Edward and Richards Bay

Eastern Cape

Meanwhile, the N2 highway in the Eastern Cape between the Gqeberha CBD and Bluewater Bay was reopened for traffic on Saturday evening.

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the road was closed due to water that washed into it.

“Our law enforcement and rapid response teams are keeping a close eye on the developments within that stretch.

“The road was reopened last night already. However, the threat remains as the weather conditions are still atrocious,” Binqose said.

