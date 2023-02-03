Hot and humid weather expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa of the Northern Cape and the Witzenberg, Laingsburg and Breede Valley municipalities of the Western Cape on Saturday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

Hot and humid weather will lead to extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape, said the weather service.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning drizzle in the Lowveld and along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Morning drizzle in the Lowveld and along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central and western parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot over the northern interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon over the central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with morning mist along the west and south coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot over the eastern interior where it will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will become cloudy along the south-west coast from evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Saldanha Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme 8.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered interior thunderstorms, reaching the coast in the late afternoon and early evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered interior thunderstorms, reaching the coast in the late afternoon and early evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly from the south by late morning, spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.