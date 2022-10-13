Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, severe lightning and heavy rainfall leading to flash-flooding.

Localised damages also to be expected to informal houses and falling trees.

The weather forecaster has also forecasted high fire danger conditions are in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and Northern Cape.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except.

Limpopo: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise hot and partly cloudy in the north, spreading to the south in the evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate, spreading along the south coast from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with light rain along the coast, spreading to Darlington Dam later in the day. Isolated thunderstorms are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

