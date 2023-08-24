Brrrace for impact… Intense cold front to hit 3 provinces

Intense cold front to make landfall on 25 August 2023 with strong winds, rain, and potential disruptions. Here's what you need to know.

Another cold front is forecasted to hit parts of South Africa this week, bringing with it showers and strong winds, according to the SA Weather Service (Saws).

The cold front will make its presence known on Friday and Saturday, 25 and 26 August.

But there’s a silver lining: warmer days are predicted from the 28th to the 31st.

Cold front alert

As the cold front sweeps across the Cape provinces, residents are urged to exercise caution and remain prepared for the challenges that may arise.

Saws said the Cape provinces (but especially the Western Cape) are in for a chilly ride as a formidable cold front will make landfall on Friday.

While residents in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape provinces are alerted to gusty winds and chilly conditions, the impact will be greater along the west coast.

Severe weather conditions

Those in the Western Cape – particularly the City of Cape Town, Overberg, and the Cape Winelands municipalities – should brace for showers and near-gale force winds.

Saws warns of westerly to north-westerly winds racing at speeds of between 55 and 62 kilometres per hour, and gusting even higher at 70 to 80 km/h from Friday morning.

By mid-morning, the Central Karoo and Kannaland won’t be spared either.

Coastal regions, especially between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay, will feel the wind’s fury extending into Saturday.

Respite from the cold front

The cold front will dissipate just as quickly as it sweeps in, though. By Friday afternoon, the winds are expected to lose some of their ferocity.

The eastern interiors will witness a similar moderation by evening, with the south coast catching a break only on Saturday morning.

Brace for impact:

Given the intensity of the forecasted conditions, disruptions to roads, rail, and air transport may occur, particularly due to fallen trees.

High-sided vehicles, especially on vulnerable routes like the N1 and N2, might encounter challenges, leading to potential extended travel times.

And navigating the choppy seas could also prove problematic for vessels, while both formal and informal settlements stand at risk of damage.

Power outages and communication disruptions may occur, and the agriculture sector might see localised losses, given the severity of the conditions.