Friday's weather warnings include fire alerts for six provinces, along with severe wind and wave conditions across the Cape provinces.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a series of weather warnings for tomorrow, Friday, 25 August 2023.

The weather service predicts a tumultuous day ahead for several regions, with coastal conundrums down south and fire alerts over the interior.

Weather warnings: 25 August

These conditions may result in damage to temporary structures and road disruptions. Residents are warned to take precautions.

Angry waves

An Orange Level 5 warning was issued for damaging waves which might lead to navigation difficulties, beach erosion, and even potential rogue waves.

The region between Plettenberg Bay and Cape St. Francis should remain particularly vigilant on Friday. This wave fury will extend to Port Edward by Saturday morning.

Between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay, a Yellow Level 2 warning is in place for both wind and waves, which may disruptions in transport, sea navigation, and even disturbances in small harbours.

Furious winds

On Wednesday, residents can expect westerly to north-westerly winds racing at speeds of between 55 and 62 kilometres per hour, and gusting even higher at 70 to 80 km/h from Friday morning.

Both Orange and Yellow Level warnings are in place across the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, for severe winds on Friday.

Meanwhile, the central to southern region of the Eastern Cape should also be on high alert for localised wind damage on Friday into Saturday.

This alert extends to the City of Cape Town, as well as the Cape Winelands, Overberg, Central Karoo, and eastern zones of the Northern Cape, North West, and the Free State.

Fire alerts

Fire warnings have been issued for the following regions:

the eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape,

North West,

Free State,

western KwaZulu-Natal,

south-western Gauteng, and

western areas of Mpumalanga’s highveld.

Cold front

Most parts of the country will be bracing for an incoming cold front this weekend.

The southern interior of Namakwa in the Northern Cape, as well as the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and central interiors, are being warned about cold, wet, and windy conditions for Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Saws said the cold front will dissipate just as quickly as it sweeps in, though. By Friday afternoon, the winds are expected to lose some of their ferocity.

READ: Brrrace for impact… Intense cold front to hit 3 provinces

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 25 August.

Gauteng:

A mostly cloudy morning will give way to intermittent showers and possible thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

First morning fog then a warm day with potential showers in the western highveld by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day starts with a foggy morning with warmer weather as the day progresses, with chances of thundershowers in the western bushveld.

North West:

A windy, warm day awaits with possible isolated showers in the east.

Free State:

Predominantly windy with chances of showers in the east.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy spells with isolated rain showers, with potential snowfall in the southern highlands.

Western Cape:

Overcast conditions with light rain and potential snow in Central Karoo mountain peaks.

Eastern Cape:

Windy conditions across both halves, with potential rain showers in the south of the western half.

KwaZulu-Natal:

A predominantly warm day with changing coastal winds.