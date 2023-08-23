Weather: Chill in some parts, ‘extreme’ sunburn risk in Gauteng on 24 Aug

From cold and windy conditions in some parts of SA to extreme sunburn risk in others, here's what to expect from the weather on 24 August.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasts a mix of weather conditions across various regions for Thursday, 24 August 2023.

Saws warn of light rain along the coast in Kwa-Zulu Natal, as well as the adjacent interior. However, no extreme alerts have been issued.

Weather warnings, 24 August

Small stock farmers in the southern interior of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape are warned about cold, wet, and windy conditions.

Saws said these conditions are projected to last from Thursday into the weekend.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s a region-by-region breakdown of what you can expect on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

Gauteng:

Tomorrow promises clear skies with warm temperatures.

However, locals should be wary of the sun, as the UVB sunburn index is pegged at ‘extreme’.

Mpumalanga:

Early risers might experience foggy conditions along the escarpment.

As the day progresses, however, partly cloudy skies with a pleasant cool atmosphere will be the order of the day, though the western highveld will enjoy warmer conditions.

Limpopo:

A varied weather canvas awaits.

Parts of the region may experience everything from cloudy and cool atmospheres to warmer stretches, especially in the extreme south-west.

North-West Province:

The forecast is straightforward – a pleasant day with fine and warm weather.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine weather, ranging from cool to warm temperatures.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog will be evident in central and western regions. Apart from that, the day promises fine weather with varying temperatures.

Those living along the coastal regions may will experience a moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly breeze.

Western Cape:

Saws warning of morning fog obscuring parts of the central and eastern interior. The day will progress with cool temperatures under fine skies peppered with high-level clouds.

Along the coast, residents should expect a shift in wind, starting from a light south-easterly direction to a fresher easterly to south-easterly draft by afternoon.

And don’t forget the sunscreen! Even though the UVB index stands at ‘moderate’, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

It will be a clear and cool day across the western regions of the Eastern Cape.

Coastal winds will initially flow from the northwest and transition to an easterly direction, taking a north-easterly turn by evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog will dominate the escarpment regions. While most of the day will be fine and cool, the Wild Coast and neighboring regions can expect early morning light rain showers.

Coastal breezes will shift from westerly in the morning to north-easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog expected over interior regions. Saws say cool to cold climate with scattered rain showers can be expected as the day unfolds (excluding western parts).

Coastal winds will alternate between light to moderate easterly to south-easterly gusts in the morning, turning to a more pronounced northerly to north-easterly flow later.

The UVB sunburn index advises limited sun exposure, rated as “low.”