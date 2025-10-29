Joburg residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

Traffic is expected to be severely affected as motorists navigate slippery roads.

Johannesburg residents have been urged to take extra precautions as severe weather conditions intensify across Gauteng on Wednesday.

This after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Johannesburg, with rain currently falling across most parts of the city.

Warning

Gauteng weather shared a warning about thunderstorms on X.

“Alert: SA Weather Service extends warning for possibility of severe thunderstorms until Wednesday morning”

Gauteng Weather said weather conditions are expected to intensify with heavy rain, hail, lightning, gusty winds, and possible localised flooding.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors where possible, avoid low-lying or flooded areas, and exercise extreme caution on the roads. Motorists have been advised to keep their vehicle’s headlight switched on and to take precautions while travelling.

High alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the weather.

“As the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we still remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.

“We are still pleading with our motorists to exercise caution, extend a safe following distance and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded. And of course, our residents in our low-lying areas, who normally cross the cross river streams while conducting their daily activities, to avoid crossing the river streams,” Mulaudzi said.

Emergencies

Mulaudzi has urged residents to call the emergency services command and control centre for any life-threatening emergencies on 011 375-5911

Meanwhile, Saws also warned of damaging storms across the North West, Free State and other areas, with fire danger and scorching heat in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail, which may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

