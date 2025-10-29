Tshwaku announces major strides in Joburg’s public safety overhaul.

Tshwaku highlighted licensing reforms, including Sandton’s Smart Enrolment Unit, which now processes renewals in under 15 minutes.

The City of Johannesburg’s MMC for public safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, says the city has made “tangible progress” in restoring safety, discipline, and service delivery across its public safety units.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, he highlighted the progress made in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Emergency Management Services (EMS), Disaster Management, Licensing, and the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC).

Tshwaku said the department’s efforts over the past year have been guided by a vision of “a safer and more resilient Johannesburg”.

“Our approach is based on an open, accountable, corruption-free government that fosters a society free from fear of victimisation by state agencies,” Tshwaku said.

JMPD equipped with new technology and vehicles

Tshwaku reported significant progress in stabilising the JMPD, which now has a permanent chief of police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, and an improved operational fleet.

He said the launch of electronic handheld devices and a new vehicle fleet in August 2025 had transformed law enforcement operations across the city.

“These Android-based devices enable officers to issue fines in minutes, identify stolen vehicles in real time, and reduce administrative errors. They are also GPS-enabled to ensure officer safety and productivity,” Tshwaku said.

The JMPD also established its first-ever Tactical Reaction Unit (TRU) to respond to hijackings, kidnappings, drug trafficking and cash-in-transit crimes, marking what Tshwaku called “a force multiplier alongside Saps”.

Through the ongoing #ManjeNamhlanje operations, JMPD has conducted high-impact raids in hijacked buildings and illegal mining sites, dismantled drug dens in areas such as Riverlea and Eldorado Park, and shut down unlicensed liquor outlets in Alexandra, Hillbrow and the CBD.

EMS improves response times

In the EMS division, Tshwaku said the appointment of new leadership and the introduction of the Automatic Dispatching System (AURA) had significantly improved response times.

He also celebrated the opening of the Central Fire Station earlier this month and the delivery of new fire engines, calling it a milestone achievement.

“This is the first successful procurement of fire and rescue vehicles since 2001,” Tshwaku said.

“The new engines come fully equipped with modern rescue technology and will serve as a lifeline for the inner city.”

EMS has also shifted to a proactive strategy, resulting in a 10% reduction in fire and rescue incidents, with over 6 000 buildings inspected for compliance in the past financial year.

IIOC enhance citywide readiness

Tshwaku said the City’s Disaster Management Centre had achieved over 80% compliance with its Level 1 Disaster Management Plan and launched the Community Disaster Resilience Programme, which trained over 1 200 volunteers.

Between 2024 and 2025, the centre recorded 403 disaster incidents affecting 3 862 households, with major flooding in Regions A and G.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) now operates more than 570 city-owned CCTV cameras and an additional 6 800 VumaCam units across crime hotspots.

The introduction of the Automatic Dispatching System links emergency alerts directly to JMPD and EMS fleets, cutting response times from 30 minutes to under five.

“These smart technologies represent the future of policing and emergency response, faster, more connected, and more reliable,” Tshwaku said.

Tshwaku also highlighted reforms in the city’s licensing division, including the rollout of the Smart Enrolment Unit in Sandton, which can now process licence renewals in under 15 minutes.

The city has also piloted a Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing System equipped with biometric verification and HD surveillance to curb corruption.

‘Nomakanjani Manje Namhlanje’

In closing, Tshwaku launched the #NomakanjaniManjeNamhlanje campaign, a renewed citywide drive to strengthen crime prevention, by-law enforcement and traffic management.

“This campaign is about reclaiming our city, restoring safety, order and confidence in our urban spaces,” he said.

Tshwaku urged residents, businesses and law enforcement partners to unite behind the initiative.

“Through collaboration and accountability, we can build a Johannesburg where every resident feels protected and proud to call this city home,” he said.

