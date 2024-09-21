Duduzane Zuma to join MK in leadership role ‘just speculation’…or not?

Duduzane Zuma has more experience in SA's political arena and business world than his MK party maverick sister, Duduzile.

Rumours that former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane is being primed for a leadership role in his father’s Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, have surfaced in the media this week.

The speculations surfaced after Duduzane was spotted at the memorial service of six MK party members who died in a taxi crash on their way to join in the birthday festivities of Zuma’s first wife, Sizakele MaKhumalo.

Duduzane Zuma joining MK party?

However, the MK party said it’s “pure speculation” that Duduzane will feature in the fledging party which has seen the likes of former EFF MP Floyd Shivambu join its ranks in August this year.

According to IOL, a party source has revealed that discussions had taken place over Duduzane’s possible role in the MK party.

“It will not be long before this is announced, he has already hinted that he will be joining. He was convinced by a close friend to form his own party before the elections but realised that politics in the country is tough while the MKP, under Zuma, is up and running.”

All Game Changers

Duduzane stepped into the spotlight before the country’s 29 May general elections with his newly formed party, the All Game Changers (AGC).

However, just a month before voters were set to head to the ballot box, the party was removed from the national list by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

One of the reasons cited for the IEC’s action, was a lack of compliance with the registration processes.

Duduzane Zuma and his MK maverick twin, Duduzile

Duduzane’s twin sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is represents the MK party as an MP. On Monday this week, the outspoken Duduzile was formally sworn-in as a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

Her brother is however viewed as someone with more political experience and who would be able to straddle the gap between the party and the South Africa’s business community.