Level 5 warning: Heavy rain expected in Gauteng and Limpopo

Weekend plans may have to be cancelled amid heavy rain warnings by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Friday.

An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Lowveld and Escarpment of Mpumalanga, Limpopo province excluding the southern central parts as well as the extreme north-eastern parts of the North-West, on Saturday.

Heavy rain is also expected in Gauteng.

“Due to the recent rainfall, some rivers are overflowing or near full. Soils are saturated and runoff from further forecasted rainfall will continue to feed into the river systems. These conditions may result in significant impacts,” warned the weather service.

Orange level 5 warning: Rain: Gauteng: 10/02/2023 12:00 until 11/02/2023 09:00 pic.twitter.com/IwnbHgEqKp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2023

An orange level 9 warning for rain has been issued in some parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Friday and Saturday.

Orange level 9 warning continues for the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga today and tomorrow (10-11 Feb 2023). pic.twitter.com/LntmtnyIHc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2023

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Cape Winelands District, Swartland Municipality in the Western Cape, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg, Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

EXTREME DISCOMFORT ADVISORY: N. & W. Cape: 11/2/2023: 10:00-22:00 pic.twitter.com/LdsTRa7yV3— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2023

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and rain but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog along the escarpment and Limpopo Valley, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West: Cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the east.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the eastern and central parts.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior where it will become partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly along the south-coast and south of Cape Point, otherwise light northerly to north-westerly.

It will become moderate southerly to south-westerly along the south-west from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy

and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north, but cloudy in places. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Warm in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly,

becoming fresh in the south from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.