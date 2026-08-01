Weather alert: Morning frost, fog and damaging coastal winds expected on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on Sunday, 2 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued yellow level 2 warnings for damaging winds and waves along parts of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) coast, while cold conditions, morning frost and fog are expected across several provinces on Sunday, 2 August 2026.

The weather service released its latest weather forecast.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Sunday, 2 August 2026

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay in KZN.

The waves could lead to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period, and place small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay.

The strong winds could result in difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and ports, place small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising, and cause localised damage to settlements.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng

Residents can expect morning frost in places in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool conditions. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga

Morning frost is expected in places over the highveld and southern escarpment. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to cold.

Limpopo

The province will be fine and cool, becoming warm in parts of the lowveld.

North West

Fine and cool conditions are expected.

Free State

Residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape

Morning fog is expected along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape

The province will be fine and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half)

Fine and cool conditions are expected.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

Morning fog is expected in places over the adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold over the high-lying north-eastern areas.

KZN

Morning fog is expected over the interior. Otherwise, conditions will be fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Strong southerly to south-westerly winds are expected along the coast north of Durban. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.