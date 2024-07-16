Only a few weak cold fronts for Western Cape after week of intense storms

As the Western Cape breathes a sigh of relief after a week of intense storms, authorities are now focusing on preparing for potential flooding, mudslides, and rock falls in light of predicted rainfall and saturated catchments.

“The bulk of the cold fronts are over and the forecast for the week indicates only a few weak cold fronts. We don’t expect further flooding however these areas are being monitored,” Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell in the Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning told The Citizen.

The South African Weather Services has reported partly cloudy temperatures.

Furthermore, the infrastructure department is working to repair roads and identify alternative routes in areas with significant damage.

The storms affected 100,000 residents and damaged 33,000 structures.

Western Cape Government received the disaster classification application from the National Disaster Management Centre and is awaiting ratification from the cabinet on Wednesday.

Once ratified, Premier Alan Winde will sign the declaration, which will be gazetted before the weekend, according to Kriel.

“The declaration will assist us in releasing funds from other budgets and requesting funding from national government for the recovery and reconstruction phase,” Kriel said.

Additional resources to support recovery efforts

The provincial government has already deployed all necessary resources to manage the acute stage of the disaster.

Additional resources provided by the national disaster declaration will support the recovery and reconstruction phase.

Additionally, Kriel said downstream communities near dams and rivers are being monitored, and evacuation plans and emergency services are in place.

The Department of Water and Sanitation is managing dam and river levels, with controlled releases implemented to mitigate flood risks.

The hydrology department is responsible for this activity.

According to the latest verified information, dam levels in the province are:

Cape Town dam system is 94% full

Western Cape Dams combined are 88% full

Theewaterskloof Dam, which is our largest storage dam, is at 96.9%

Humanitarian situation under control

Shelter and humanitarian assistance have been provided to over 135,000 people affected. Kriel said these efforts would continue until there is no longer a threat of flooding or any risk that may cause people to be displaced.

Bredell cautioned the public regarding safety precautions and staying informed during periods of flooding or intense weather conditions.

“We urge the public to be safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay informed through reputable news channels. During disasters, a lot of fake news is distributed, and this often distracts our emergency services’ focus from the real areas where support is needed,” said Bredell.

