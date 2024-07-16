Tomorrow will be cool to warm with no rain predicted

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

While no rain is predicted anywhere in the country on Wednesday, a weather warning has been issued for disruptive rain in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Weather warnings, Wednesday 17 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western part of the North-West and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Weather warnings, Thursday 18 July

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive Rain leading to localised flooding of roads and susceptible settlements is expected over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast and Theewaterskloof municipalities on Thursday.

⛅️Weather & severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 17 July 2024. No precipitation & weather alerts.

☔️Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday, 18 – 19 July 2024.

Partly cloudy & cold over the southern areas with rain and showers expected along the coastal areas. #saws pic.twitter.com/Xcqtk414CK July 16, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this Wednesday

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 17 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool to warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State:

Fine and cool but warm in the north. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the southern interior, otherwise fine, windy and warm but cool in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly becoming north-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy. It will become cloudy in the south-west in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate northeasterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.