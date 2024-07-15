Cold, rainy weather in WC and EC tomorrow but rest of SA fine

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

As cold fronts skirt the South African coast, the country’s southern regions will see cold and rainy weather while the rest of the country will be fine aside from some fog, on Tuesday.

Weather warnings, Tuesday 16 July

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings for Tuesday.

Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 16 July 2024. As well as the weather outlook for Wednesday & Thursday, (17 – 18 July 2024).

Forecast: Partly cloudy and cold over the southern areas, with isolated showers and rain. Otherwise, fine and warm. #saws#weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/OzvpuLcfeV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 15, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Tuesday 16 July

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the east at first.

North West Province:

Morning frost over the central and western parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Free State:

Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cold.

Northern Cape:

Cold in the south, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-west. It be cloudy in the southwest, becoming partly cloudy later.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with morning rain and showers over the south-western parts, clearing by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB Sunburn Index: Low.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers over the interior from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light northwesterly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southwesterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers over the western interior by evening.

The wind along the coast will be light northwesterly in the morning, otherwise light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, becoming fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.