Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Saturday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in various parts of the country on Saturday.

The affected regions include Limpopo, Northern Cape, North West as well as the Free State.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east in the morning with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south. It will be very hot in the south-western Bushveld.

North West: Fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south-east.

Free State: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning mist along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cold along the south coast, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, reaching strong from the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding warnings in one part of SA, fire danger in several others