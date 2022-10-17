Severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Tuesday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms which could result in flooding and damages to infrastructure in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga from the afternoon.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cool and partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with early morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with morning drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment areas, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light becoming light to moderate in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

