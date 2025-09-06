Rain falls as KZN goes on flood alert

'It is important to note that large parts of the province are already experiencing rainfall today [Saturday].'

Authorities are preparing for potentially disastrous flooding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the weekend, as rain falls in parts of the province.

Mourners held umbrellas to shield themselves from heavy rain at the burial service for slain e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase in Ulundi on Saturday, with many parts of the KZN also reporting bad weather.

The SA Weather Service warned of heavy rains and severe thunderstorms in the areas surrounding Vryheid, Nquthu, Newcastle, and Utrecht into Sunday.

It said residents could experience “excessive lightning, large amounts of small hail, and damaging winds.”

MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was ready to respond.

“It is important to note that large parts of the province are already experiencing rainfall today [Saturday].

“We urge communities to be vigilant and ensure that they take the necessary precautions when faced with severe thunderstorms or flooding. Our teams are on standby and are monitoring the situation, but the safety of our residents remains a shared responsibility,” said MEC Buthelezi.

How to stay safe

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, maintain safe following distances, and switch on their headlights.

Residents are also advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers or streams, to secure loose objects that could be blown away by strong winds, and to stay indoors.

This is a developing story

NOW READ: Braai time? Here’s what weather to expect in Johannesburg this weekend