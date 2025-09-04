Braai time? Here’s what weather to expect in Johannesburg this weekend

Throughout the three-day period, overnight temperatures will remain consistently cool at 11°C, providing relief from daytime heat.

Johannesburg residents can expect pleasant weather conditions over the coming weekend, according to the latest forecasts from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Friday weather conditions remain stable

The city will experience clear skies on Friday, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 28°C and dropping to a minimum of 11°C.

High-level clouds are expected throughout the day, with humidity levels at 30%.

Wind conditions will remain light, with southwestern winds at 0.1 knots.

No rainfall is anticipated, with rain probability at 0%. Sunrise is expected at 06:15 with sunset at 17:57.

Saturday brings partly cloudy skies

Saturday’s weather will see a slight change with partly cloudy conditions developing across Johannesburg, according to data by Saws.

The maximum temperature will drop slightly to 27°C, while the minimum remains steady at 11°C.

Humidity levels will remain at 30% with southwestern winds continuing at 0.1 knots.

The chance of rain increases to 30% with 3mm of rainfall expected. Sunrise will occur at 06:14 with sunset at 17:57.

Sunday offers clear conditions

The weekend will conclude with mostly clear skies on Sunday, Saws forecasts show.

Temperatures will range from a minimum of 11°C to a maximum of 26°C.

Humidity will increase significantly to 55% while wind patterns shift to northerly directions at 5.0 knots.

No rainfall is expected with 0% rain probability. Sunrise is scheduled for 06:13 with sunset at 17:58.

Consistent overnight temperatures

Throughout the three-day period, overnight temperatures will remain consistently cool at 11°C, providing relief from daytime heat.

The Saws data indicate stable weather patterns with minimal temperature fluctuations during morning hours.

Current conditions show Johannesburg experiencing clear skies at 29°C, setting the stage for the approaching weekend weather patterns.

