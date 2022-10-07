SA Weather: Partly cloudy conditions and thundershowers on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions in provinces across the country.

The affected areas include: The Blouberg and Lephalale local municipalities of Limpopo, the DR Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipality, the Ramotshere Moiloa and Ditsobotla local municipalities of North West, Mangaung, the Xhariep and Lejweleputswa district municipalities of Free State, Matzikama, Bergrivier and Beaufort West municipalities of the Western Cape, the Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani district municipalities of Eastern Cape as well as over the Northern Cape except for the Karoo Hoogland and Richtersveld municipalities.

The weather service has also forecasted partly cloudy weather conditions and isolated thundershowers in many parts of the country on Saturday.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm to hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east.

North West: Fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern part.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but cool to warm in places in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east where there is possible isolated showers and thundershowers. Windy conditions are expected over the northeastern part. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but cool to warm along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong easterly east of Cape Agulhas at first, becoming light to moderate southwesterly to westerly, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to southeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places over interior at first, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate northeasterly, becoming southwesterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly

Kwa-Zulu Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north at first, otherwise northeasterly becoming fresh from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

