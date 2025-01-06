Level 8 warning: Disruptive rain to hit KZN, Gauteng and other provinces

Here's what to expect on Monday.

Disaster management teams are on high alert across the country amid disruptive rain warnings from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) this week.

The weather service on Sunday upgraded the weather warning to an orange level 8 in KwaZulu-Natal, urging residents to be cautious.

Disruptive rain and flooding are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Monday.

An orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain was also issued for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except in the south-west.

The following areas are expected to be affected: Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Ethekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe and uPhongolo.

An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain and flooding has been issued for Gauteng, south-central Limpopo, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, the north-eastern parts of the Free State, and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Free State , North West, extreme south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo are also expected to experience disruptive rain, with a yellow level 2 warning issued.

Disruptive rain and storms in Welkom

Storms left a trail of destruction in Welkom, Free State, on Sunday, with the Matjhabeng Local Municipality reporting significant damage to schools, businesses and homes.

Among the affected facilities are the Welkom Fire Station, HTS School, Unitas School and several local businesses and residential properties.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain will continue to pummel parts of SA on Monday

Emergency response teams have been dispatched to assess the extent of the damage and provide urgent relief where necessary.

“In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we are prioritising the restoration of essential services and infrastructure, with a particular focus on the fire station and affected schools,” said spokesperson Tshediso Tlali.

“Residents whose homes have been damaged are urged to report incidents to their local ward councilors to ensure they receive the necessary support. We appeal to the community to exercise caution, avoid damaged areas for safety reasons, and cooperate with emergency personnel as they work tirelessly to restore normalcy.”