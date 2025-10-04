Several weather warnings: Severe winds expected on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 05 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 05 September 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of the country. Windy conditions are also expected along the east coast of South Africa.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 05 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning of damaging winds leading to major build-up of sand on coastal routess, localised disruption of small harbours or port for a short period of time and damage of settlements and infrastructure are expected along the coast between Port Edward and Cape Vidal as well as the adjacent interior.

As well as a yellow level 2 for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised difficulty in navigation of small boats with a risk of vessels taking on water and capsizing within a locality is expected in places along the coast between Algoa Bay and Port Edward.

Lastly, a yellow level 2 warning damaging interior winds resulting in damage to settlements, and problems for high-sided vehicles is expected over the southern parts of Free State and Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over some parts in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and in places over Northern Cape, the western and southern parts of Free State, as well as the south-western parts of North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 05 October 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog over the Highveld and along the escarpment with drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld

Limpopo:

Morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers anticipated in the extreme south.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy, and warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in the east.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches over the southern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm to hot in the east. Isolated rain is expected in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly along the south-west coast, otherwise south-westerly.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force in places east of Algoa Bay.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north-easterly, reaching gale force in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong to gale force from the south from the morning spreading northwards by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “High”

